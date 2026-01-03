Malaysia cracks down on littering as cleanliness takes center stage ahead of ‘Visit 2026’

PETALING JAYA: If you’ve ever flicked a cigarette butt or tossed a wrapper on the street, here’s a heads-up: Those days are coming to an end.

From Jan 1, stricter anti-littering rules took effect, giving courts the power to order up to 12 hours of community service for anyone caught leaving waste in public spaces. It’s a move away from just handing out fines, focusing instead on changing habits. Authorities say the goal is education, but experts warn that rules alone won’t fix years of careless behaviour.

“The question is how much do we really care about cleanliness and the image of the country?” asked Noruddin Idris, president of the Malaysia Association of Cleaning Management (MACM).

He pointed out one of the most common complaints from visitors: dirty toilets, especially at airports. “Airports leave the first impression. Unfortunately, toilet cleanliness is still a major complaint,” he said.

Noruddin also recalls a time when city leaders would remind building owners to spruce up their facades whenever Kuala Lumpur hosted international guests. Today, he says, those everyday lapses are still all too common. “Cigarette butts are scattered outside offices while food containers and rubbish are left in public areas,” he noted.

He added that many facility managers are satisfied with routine cleaning, without pushing for deeper, more thorough maintenance—even in busy spots. “It’s not about how often cleaning is done, but how ‘clean’ the process is,” he said, comparing poor practices to mopping a floor with dirty water over and over again.

Cleaning building facades, he explained, isn’t simple. Costs vary depending on a building’s height, accessibility, equipment needs, and timing. “Some buildings only allow facade cleaning on weekends. Weather is another factor,” he said.

Architectural experts agree that the appearance of buildings and landmarks matters. Malaysian Institute of Architects president Adrianta Aziz explained that dirty facades can send a subtle but powerful message. “Neglected facades subconsciously communicate a lack of care, which can diminish the perceived quality of the destination,” he said.

He stressed that keeping facades clean isn’t just about looks—it’s also a legal and safety requirement under the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984 and the Strata Management Act. “Facade cleanliness and maintenance are not optional aesthetic preferences; they reflect professional practice, statutory compliance, public safety and cultural identity,” Adrianta said.

With Visit Malaysia 2026 approaching, both experts hope the focus on cleanliness will push building owners to adopt sustainable practices rather than just quick fixes.

The takeaway is simple: A cleaner Malaysia isn’t just about avoiding fines. It’s about sending off visitors with a respectable impression, keeping everyone far from harm, and demonstrating that the country takes pride in itself.