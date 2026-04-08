Malaysia could save S$54 million monthly with work-from-home policy

MALAYSIA: A recent analysis by Rimbawatch, published on X, found that a full Work From Home policy in Klang Valley could save the Malaysian government RM169 million (S$54 million) in monthly subsidy bills. It adds that it would also significantly reduce air pollution.

The study, entitled: Full WFH in Klang Valley Alone Could Save Government RM169 million in Subsidy Bills Monthly, Reduce Air Pollution, says the government’s blanket subsidies of RON95 petrol have become far costlier than originally planned.

“Within a one-month period, the market price of RON95 petrol in Malaysia rose from RM2.56/l to RM3.87/l; a 50% increase. Accordingly, committing to subsidising the price of RON95 to RM1.99/l for the foreseeable future, monthly fuel subsidy bills for Malaysia have risen from RM700 million per month to RM4 billion per month. This has raised concerns from government representatives, think tanks and pundits alike on the fiscal sustainability of fuel subsidies in the current geopolitical context,” it says.

On the other hand, Malaysian netizens are calling on the government to reintroduce a Work-From-Home policy similar to that implemented during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The proposal comes amid rising oil prices and growing concern that the government may struggle to maintain fuel subsidies.

The government has already announced a Work-From-Home directive for public sector employees and government-linked companies. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the policy will take effect on April 15, marking a significant step toward reducing fuel consumption and easing traffic congestion in the Klang Valley.

The Malaysian Prime Minister added that the country is spending over S$1.27 billion a month in subsidising oil for the entire country.

Following that, the Klang Valley region has over four million employed people, but not everyone supports the idea of a government-backed Work-From-Home policy. Critics note that during COVID, strict global mandates enforced remote work, whereas rising oil prices alone may not compel private companies to act.

Currently, driving to work is the norm for most Malaysians. The public transportation system in Kuala Lumpur is allegedly not sufficient enough for to support more people than usual.

A government-linked company, Touch ’n Go, has introduced additional support by “topping up” employees’ subsidised fuel limits, supplementing the reduced quotas recently set by the government.

Some claim that economic activity may slow down despite these incentives, as there are fewer people coming into the city.

Observers argue that remote work won’t replicate the effects of Covid lockdowns. Daily errands will still require people to leave home, making this only a partial solution.

For now, there has been no announcement requiring private-sector companies to implement Work-From-Home policies. Social media users see that if there isn’t a government decision on the matter, it would most likely be business as usual for the private sector.