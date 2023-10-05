Maid wants to change her agent, but her employer refuses to allow her

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media because she wanted to change her agent after the end of her contract. However, her employer refused.

In an anonymous post to an online support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid’s friend shared her dilemma on her behalf. The helper’s two-year contract will end in November, and she no longer wanted to work with her employer beyond that. Her employers also did not want to rehire her and planned to give her release papers once her contract ends. “her employer also told to her she will be send back to her agency but my friend want to change agency,,but her employer say cannot change agency and she need to be back there after finish contract”, the woman wrote.

She asked: “My question is are we not allowed to change agency after our contract?and also her agency talk to her that she need to be back there and, cannot change other agency,,my friend is very stress now to her situation,,Thank in advance to those who can give advice or experience like her situation”.

Those who replied in the comments section were divided. While some told the helper that she could not change agencies until she had settled her loan with them completely, others said that once she has release papers, the helper should be able to come under any agency she wanted.

An administrator of the group said: “If we are under agency, we can not change at will. Tell ur friend to explain to her employer the reason why she doesn’t want to return to the agency. If employer insist that she has to, then no choice but to return to agency. At the same time, speak to agent as well and request to be allowed to go to other agency. If both employer and agent don’t allow, then there’s only 2 options…comply with employer to return to agency or go home”.

Another netizen commented: “Ask the agent why she cant change agency??? Bcoz its money matter right,ask your friend to pay the agency so that she can get out from it- video it secretly take an evidence that she pay the agency as a settlement so that they will let go of her then send all those evidence to MOM,that agency is taking advantage of weak and poor helpers by inserting their inconsiderate authority over her they dont owe anything to the helper!!! This is a fraud!”

Read related: Earlier this year, a frustrated employer associated with a maid agency in Johor Bahru Malaysia took to social media after her foreign domestic worker (FDW) refused to go with the family to JB, Malaysia, despite agreeing to it in her contract, leading to a notable FDW Refusal to Travel situation.

In her post to the Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer said that in her case, her helper, recruited through the maid agency Johor Bahru Malaysia, “agreed during the interview at the agency that she will follow us back to JB coz we have another house there. Plus we put it in the contract that she has to follow us”.

This issue underlines the increasing incidents of foreign domestic worker contract disputes. She added that her maid would work for only four to five hours a day before resting. The maid would take frequent naps, use her phone liberally, and watch YouTube videos. The employer also added that the maid told her to knock on the helper’s room door to call her should she need any help.