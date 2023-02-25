Maid reveals that her employer sent her back without paying her salary, complains that airfare is expensive and asks helper to transfer a week before flight

SINGAPORE: A maid wrote that her employer treated her rather badly just as she was about to go on home leave.

When one employer asked in Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) about what would be a good gift for her helper to bring home when she goes on leave, a maid responded that her employer sent her back too but would not have even paid her salary if she did not insist that they do so. The maid added that her employer also did not pay her full salary, with one day’s wages missing.

“Complaints a lot bcoz she pays very expensive airticket.. And even asked me to transfer a week before my flight, imagine.. But still lucky she waited for me to come back sg and let me transfer”, the maid wrote, sharing about her bad situation with her employer. “But for your question about gift, maybe cash/chocolates/clothes for her kids”, the helper added”.

Other helpers also suggested that some extra money would be good as the maid would then be able to choose what she wanted to spend it on.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic worker took to social media asking about the discrepancy in the number of days of leave she had.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that the standard contract from her embassy stated that helpers were entitled to no less than 15 days of leave a year which will only be given after she finishes her contract, which means a months’ leave after a two-year contract.

However, she added that as per the standard contract, it was stated that helpers were only entitled to 14 days of leave after a 2-year contract.

She asked other netizens why there was a difference in the amount of leave given in the two contracts.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg