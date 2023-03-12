Maid has affair with married man; netizen asks if it’s possible to report to MOM

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook group for foreign domestic helpers, a netizen asked a rather strange question: May I check if an fdw having affair with married man, is it possible to report MOM?

While the original post was taken down, a screengrab of it was captured and shared with the Singapore Incidents Facebook group. The netizen who posted it commented: “Why need to report?mind you’re (sic) own business Aunti[e] as long not your husband”. Within a few days, the post drew almost 300 reactions and over 130 comments.

Netizens said that the affair should be reported to the man’s wife instead of the authorities.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic helper in a relationship with a local guy started behaving differently when her boyfriend, who was married, underwent a divorce.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked netizens for their opinions on the situation. He wrote that his maid often spends a lot of time with her boyfriend such that on her days off, she would come back after 11 pm, and on her work days, he would visit her under the family’s block.

“Recently, she started acting weird like keeping herself quiet (she’s always bubbly and cheerful). When we ask is it got problem with him. She always deny. When we ask got problem at home, she say no too. But her off days started getting longer, even coming home up to 1am now”, the employer wrote. When he and his wife would ask their maid if anything was wrong, she would deny it and say everything was okay.

When asked if the maid sleeps with her boyfriend, she would say yes and add that she is not pregnant.

“I did some research and found out the boyf is undergoing divorce. Try to contact him thru social media, no response. So I got the number of his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Since our helper is refusing to tell us anything, I want to text the wife and ask for the guy’s number. But my wife is of the opinion that i’m invading my helper’s privacy too much. She says as long as our helper does not get in any trouble, we shouldnt be kepo of her personal life/activities”, the employer wrote. /TISG

