Maid asks for help after her employer throws something at her face in anger; says she has a voice recording of him admitting it

SINGAPORE: In a rather sad state of affairs, a woman took to social media asking if employers were allowed to throw things on helpers’ faces and what she should do if such situations arose.

Later, the woman clarified in the comments section that it was her sister who faced the issue. She wrote that her sister was a new maid who had been working for only four months in Singapore. The maid felt that her employers did not like her and told her employers that she wanted to return to her home country. However, her employers did not tell her when they would release her and instead called the Manpower Ministry (MOM) to report the matter.

When the woman spoke to her sister’s employer, the latter claimed he did not throw anything at the maid. However, the helper said she had a voice recording to back her up. The maid recorded a conversation where her employer asked her why she complained about the incident. The maid said she called her sister for help when he threw something at her face. The employer said in the voice recording that he did so because he was angry.

Here’s what netizens advised her to do:

Read related: A foreign domestic helper who had been working in Singapore for five years spoke about the tough times she went through with her employer’s sister.

Indah Yosevina said that she remembered the day very clearly. “Chinese New Year 2019, the first time she hit me because…that day we went and stayed for a few days in her house, then she just straightaway beat me on my back”.

Indah added that she did not say anything even though the family did not apologise. She said she understood the elderly woman’s character but “some fear inside me, you know, I cannot describe”.

“Popo hit me – The first time I did not say anything and they also never said sorry.

I took care of Popo who was 96 years old. My employer’s sister would come to the house and soon I would be very fearful of her.

