Loyal supporter sends bags of chocolates to Workers’ Party politicians after GE concludes

- Advertisement -

A loyal supporter sent bags of chocolates to a number of Workers’ Party (WP) politicians in the weeks after the 2020 general election, in which the WP won an unprecedented 10 seats in Parliament.

WP candidate Kenneth Foo Seck Guan was one of the beneficiaries of the kind gesture. Mr Foo was one of the WP members who was fielded at East Coast GRC. Although he was not elected to Parliament despite an extremely close fight, a kind supporter sent Mr Foo some sweet treats to enjoy.

Sharing a photo of the gift package he received on Facebook, Mr Foo revealed that the person who sent the package was anonymous. He wrote: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you gonna get. Literally, but this is a bag full of chocolates. Thank you so much to the anonymous person who sent this.”

He quipped: “Must consume in moderation. Don’t want to be “toothless” for the next election. No pun intended.”

- Advertisement -

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you gonna get. Literally, but this is a bag full of chocolates…. Posted by 符策涫 Foo Seck Guan Kenneth on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Ex-WP MP Lee Li Lian was another beneficiary who was sent chocolates by the same anonymous supporter, even though she did not contest the most recent election. Revealing that the supporter also sent the treats to her colleagues who did stand in the 2020 election, Ms Lee wrote on Facebook:

“Together with candidates for #ge2020 I received a big bag of chocolates from an anonymous supporter! If you are reading this, thank you so much 🙂 This is toooooo sweet of you 💓 #gratitude #thankful #blessed”

Together with candidates for #ge2020 I received a big bag of chocolates from an anonymous supporter! If you are reading this, thank you so much 🙂 This is toooooo sweet of you 💓 #gratitude #thankful #blessed Posted by Lee Li Lian 李丽连 on Friday, 21 August 2020

Earlier this month, another prominent WP politician shared about how some kind supporters like to give gifts to him. New Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim said that he has been given handwritten notes, books, keychains, baked goods, and even masks by some Singaporeans.

As an elected Member of Parliament, however, Mr Lim is expected to declare gifts, have them valued, and pay for any items he wishes to keep to prevent such gifts from potentially influencing policy choices.