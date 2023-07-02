Singapore’s first badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew has captured the attention of the sporting world with his remarkable talent and determination. This article is a quick recap of everything he’s accomplished so far.

Loh Kean Yew: Early years

Born on 26 June 1997 in Penang, Malaysia, Loh Kean Yew started young, playing for the Penang state team and winning the 2009 National Junior Grand Prix Finals in the under-12 category.

After early success in Malaysia, Loh moved to Singapore at the age of 13 to attend Singapore Sports School’s four-year programme from 2010 to 2013 on a scholarship offered by the school.

He followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kean Hean who arrived in Singapore in 2009 and joined Montfort Secondary School. Kean Hean also represents Singapore in badminton and is a doubles specialist.

After graduating from Singapore Sports School, Loh Kean Yew studied Sports and Leisure Management at Republic Polytechnic before dropping out to become a professional player.

Loh became a Singapore citizen in 2015.

Quick facts about Loh Kean Yew

Full name: Loh Kean Yew

Age: 25

Height: 1.75 metres

Loh Kean Yew’s badminton career

The talented Loh quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive world of professional badminton. With his impressive skills, unwavering focus and relentless work ethic, he has become an inspiration to aspiring athletes around the globe.

Only 17, he represented Singapore at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore and won a bronze in men’s singles.

He won the medal while serving the nation in another capacity, too.

Loh performed national service in the Singapore Armed Forces from 2016 to 2018.

The talented shuttler won the Singapore and Malaysia International tournaments in 2017.

He bagged another SEA Games medal when he won the men’s silver at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

In 2019, Loh Kean Yew achieved a significant breakthrough in his career when he clinched the men’s singles title at the Thailand Masters. This victory propelled him into the spotlight, showcasing his potential as a formidable competitor.

He also played in his first World Championships in 2019 but lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen in the round of 16.

The rising young star finally reached the top spot in 2021 when Loh Kean Yew became the men’s singles world champion, winning the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huevla, Spain, at the age of 24. He is the first Singaporean to be the badminton world champion.

He continues to win medals.

Loh won the men’s singles silver medal in the Badminton Asia Championships in April 2023.

He also helped Singapore win the bronze in the men’s event in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, where he lost to Indonesai’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the singles.

Beyond his achievements on the court, Loh Kean Yew’s dedication and passion for badminton set an example for aspiring athletes to emulate. He consistently emphasises the importance of hard work, discipline, and a positive mindset in achieving success. His unwavering determination to push boundaries and overcome challenges is a testament to his character and has earned him admiration from fans worldwide.

At 25, Loh Kean Yew continues to evolve as a player and aims to elevate his game further. His relentless pursuit of excellence and his willingness to constantly push his limits demonstrate his commitment to personal growth and development. As he continues to compete at the highest level, badminton enthusiasts eagerly await his further exploits.

