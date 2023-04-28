Liv Golf stars set for big test at Sentosa’s Serapong course

SINGAPORE — Golf fans in Singapore are set for a three-day world-class action as 48 golf stars from the Liv Golf Singapore presented by Resorts World Sentosa tussle for glory at the famed Serapong course at the Sentosa Golf Club from Apr 28-30.

Renowned for its ‘Tournament Ready’ conditioning, playability, and manicured fairways, the Serapong’s course will play witness to players including major winners Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, who will battle it out in the simultaneous team and individual play as they pursue the LIV Golf League individual championship and team championship, the culmination of a global 14-event season taking place across seven different countries.

Singapore is the fifth stop in the Liv Golf League, and Ian Poulter, who won the 2009 Singapore Open, is excited to return and play a tournament here again.

“It doesn’t feel like it was 14 years ago that I managed to win down there, but it’s a great golf course. It is a very fiddly, complex type course. Positional play is something that I love. It’s going to be a new course for a lot of people, but it’s a course that obviously I played pretty well several times and I’m looking forward to getting back,” said 47-year-old Poulter, who is the captain of team Majesticks GC, alongside fellow European golf stars Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson.

“We were there for the Singapore Grand Prix last year. It was really nice to get back out there and have a little early look to see the couple of changes they have made. I think everyone who’s playing is going to enjoy the course and it’s in one of the best cities in the world, so it’s going to be a great week,” added Ian, who was once ranked number five in the world.

Louis Oosthuizen, the captain of the all-South African Stingers GC, which features Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel, has a lot of love for the 6,765-metre, par 72 course. The 2010 Singapore Open champion just missed out on victory on the course in 2012, losing out in a play-off to Italy’s Matteo Manassero in a thrilling finale to the Singapore Open.

According to Oosthuizen, accuracy off the tee will be crucial for the 48 world-class players battling it out in team and individual formats over three days of elite-level golf.

“Serapong is a great golf course – if you’re driving well it’s going to be a big advantage. On a lot of tee shots, you cannot bail out, you just have to stand there and absolutely rip it. I really love that place. It’s a great resort. I’m bringing my family over for the week. We had a great experience last time I was there, and I’m really excited about this tournament being on the schedule,” explained Oosthuizen whose team is currently in third place on the leaderboard.

4Aces GC is leading the paces at the top, with Torque GC following close behind in second place. Aces are captained by American Dustin Johnson, who has two major championships under him, having won the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters Tournament. Meanwhile, Torque is led by the 24-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who had two wins on the PGA Tour in 2019 and 2022.

Grounds passes for LIV Golf Singapore, presented by Resorts World Sentosa start at SGD 54 (US $40) per day and are all-inclusive of the tournament fan activities on site. Youngsters aged 12 years and under receive complimentary admission to the tournament when accompanied by an adult with a grounds pass for the selected day.

