Little India boutique hotel on sale for $33 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: A prime hospitality opportunity has emerged in Little India as the Sandpiper Hotel, a distinguished freehold establishment, hits the market for a whopping $33 million. This boutique gem, boasting three storeys plus a basement, is being offered through an expression of interest, with each key priced at approximately $1.06 million.

Real estate firm CBRE, in a recent statement, unveiled the impressive features of the Sandpiper Hotel. Situated strategically on a corner plot spanning approximately 2,556 square feet, at the confluence of Dunlop Street and Perak Road, this property stands as a beacon of luxury in the bustling neighborhood of Little India.

Elegance meets functionality in the meticulously crafted hotel, which flaunts a total floor area of 8,538 square feet. The accommodation comprises 31 well-appointed guestrooms spread across the basement to the third floor, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay for patrons. Additionally, the hotel offers a dining experience par excellence, with its restaurant capable of hosting up to 50 discerning diners.

One of the standout advantages for potential investors is the favorable regulatory environment. Foreign buyers are not burdened with additional buyer’s stamp duty or seller’s stamp duty, making this opportunity even more enticing for international investors seeking a slice of Singapore’s vibrant hospitality sector.

