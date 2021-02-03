Entertainment Celebrity Lin Chiling no longer most beautiful Chinese celebrity in Japan

Lin Chiling is no longer the most beautiful Chinese celebrity in Japan. Picture: Instagram

Tokyo — Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chiling is known as ‘Taiwan’s top model’ for a reason. The 46-year-old’s beauty and sweet personality have endeared her to the hearts of many even if she has faded out of the spotlight since tying the knot with Japanese pop star Akira.

However, when a Japanese site made a poll that allowed the public to rank the most beautiful celebrity from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the results were not in favour of Chiling. The site is known for letting the public vote and rank literally everything entertainment-related, from anime to celebrities.

Close to 500 participants were part of the poll and 26 celebrities were ranked in total, as reported by 8days.sg on January 31. Some participants shared the reason behind their choices. Chiling was not the first and she was not the second, third nor fourth. She ended up in sixth place behind Angelababy, Zhang Ziyi, Fan Bingbing, Yang Mi and Kelly Chen.

Angelababy is the most beautiful Chinese celebrity in Japan according to a poll. Picture: Instagram

A participant who listed herself as a female in her 30s, described Angelababy as a “breathtaking beauty”, writing that she’d “like to have Angelababy’s face in [her] next life”.

Another participant commented that the 31-year-old’s beauty is second to none and that she is a top actress and model. Zhang Ziyi who came in second was also praised highly. The 41-year-old was described as “the most famous Chinese actress in Japan” as she had appeared in several commercials there. Participants praised Chiling for her “kind and gentle smile” that “turns serious once she’s on-screen”.

“Seeing Akira and [Chi-ling] together as a married couple makes me feel happy [too],” one female netizen added at the end of her comment.

Coming in third, Fan Bingbing was praised for her acting skills and her ability to pull off different outfits effortlessly. Yang Mi, who ranked fourth, was described as “having all the characteristics of a typical Chinese beauty”.

Similarly, Hong Kong star Kelly Chen, who was fifth, was praised for her “strong gaze and dignified aura”.

