Lim Tean resumes People’s Voice activities after defending Leong Sze Hian, Terry Xu

Mr Lim uploaded videos of People’s Voice activities recently saying that the party was hoping to reverse the regression that has plagued the nation for the last 2 decades

Singapore—After a very busy period, lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean announced on Saturday (Dec 12) that he is getting back to activities with the People’s Voice party, which he founded in 2018. He is the party’s Secretary-General.

Mr Lim has had quite a busy year, having defended Mr Leong Sze Hian a financial adviser and blogger, in the defamation lawsuit brought by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong against him, as well as Mr Terry Xu, the editor-in-chief of The Online Citizen (TOC).

Mr Leong was sued by PM Lee over a public Facebook post he had shared on his page on Nov 7, 2018, containing a link to an article in The Coverage, a Malaysian news site. The article falsely alleged that former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak signed “secret deals” with Mr Lee in exchange for assistance from Singapore banks in laundering money from 1MDB, the embattled sovereign wealth fund.

As for PM Lee’s lawsuit against Mr Xu, he filed the suit last year after an article with the headline “PM Lee’s wife, Ho Ching, weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members” was published on the TOC website and Facebook page on Aug 15, 2019.

Additionally, Mr Lim has had to deal with legal troubles of his own, having been arrested in his office on Oct 2 for a suspected criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code. He is also being investigated for an alleged offence of unlawful stalking under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The lawyer and opposition politician expressed gladness at being back to the activities with his party, “It was great to be able to get together with my Party members and volunteers last week and to autograph our GE2020 campaign posters for fundraising.”

He added that the party’s internal review of GE2020 is finished and that the party’s members are looking forward to the coming year, and “reaching out to fellow Singaporeans to improve their lives and to reverse the regression which has plagued our Nation these last 2 decades!”

On Sunday, Dec 13, Mr Lim uploaded videos of recent People’s Voice activities.

He wrote that he had “led a group of PV Members and volunteers to visit some ex-Sungei Road Vendors who have found a new home in 2 shophouses in Kelantan Road.”

The vendors had needed to leave Sungei Road in 2017 and have been scattered in different parts of Singapore since then. They were scheduled to undergo a balloting exercise on Sunday to determine where their next location would be.

He wrote, “Many of the vendors we spoke to are worried where they will be situated in the new location. At their present location, a social order has developed and each vendor knows his/her place. Those who have been there a long time of course occupy better spots. It’s evolution in action. But balloting may mean that these old-timers get inferior spots in the new location compared to relative newcomers, and this can have a significant impact on their income.” —/TISG

Read also: Lee Hsien Loong versus Leong Sze Hian: The winner is Lim Tean

