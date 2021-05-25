Leong Sze Hian asks if NEA collects ‘at least $105 million a year’ from hawkers

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian had some hard-hitting questions about the amount of money the National Environment Agency (NEA) collects from hawkers, and suggested that this could be reduced in order to ease the burden on their shoulders.

Even before the pandemic, many hawkers in Singapore had already been suffering.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions and the economic fallout of the pandemic, more hawkers, like many others in the food and beverage sector, have found themselves struggling.

Fresh from his double rounds of crowdfunding success to pay damages and court costs in the defamation suit filed against him by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the blogger and financial adviser has been commenting on numerous issues via his Facebook account.

And on Sunday (May 23), in a Facebook post, Mr Leong quoted from an article published in The Straits Times the previous day, headlined: “NEA to give $9 million in rental waivers, subsidies to help S’pore hawkers with tightened Covid-19 measures.”

Dr Amy Khor, the Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, announced on May 22 that the NEA would waive half of hawker stall rentals in May and June, for a total of S$5.5 million in rental waivers.

Mr Leong wrote, “Comment: Does this mean that the NEA collects about $66 million ($5.5 x 12 months) a year?”

He also commented on another part of the article, wherein Dr Khor said that the NEA would subsidise 100 per cent of fees for table-cleaning and dishwashing services during the no-dine-in period. This subsidy amounts to S$3.3 million.

“Comment: Does this mean that the NEA collects about $39 million ($3.3 x 12 months) a year?,” the blogger added, writing, “So, does it add up to the NEA collecting a total of about $105 million ($66 + $39) a year?

“If so, this works out to an average of about $17,500 ($105m divided by 6,000 stalls) per stall,” he wrote.

“If we include non-cooked food and drinks stalls – how much more is NEA collecting?” he asked.

Mr Leong noted that while the food inflation rate in the country averaged 2.86 per cent from 1962 until 2020 based on this source, the overall inflation rate averaged 2.50 per cent from 1962 until 2021.

“Perhaps, the NEA could consider reducing the rental or services fees to lighten the cost burden of hawkers, mitigate the problem of a disappearing hawker culture and reduce prices to consumers,” he added.

