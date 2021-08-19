Leon Perera joins KF Seetoh in giving out meals to the less fortunate and displaced

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Leon Perera stepped in to help Makansutra founder KF Seetoh to send meals to the less fortunate and displaced.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 17), Mr Seetoh wrote that over a thousand meals were provided.

In order to give back as well, the meals were bought from the lesser and off-radar hawkers, and delivered to Chen Su Lan Methodist’s Children Home, Chai Chee residents supported by the Lions Club, displaced seniors in Kreta Ayer, frontline and budget-conscious blue-collar workers around Gluttons Bay, and even struggling residents in Hougang.

Mr Seetoh noted that some struggling residents in Hougang resorted to eating biscuits and instant noodles when times were difficult. “we think no one in our “successful n rich” society should be struggling to afford a cheap hawker meal”, he wrote.

Thanking people for their support, Mr Seetoh wrote that there will be another round of meal support provided next week as well.

Mr Seetoh, the founder of Makansutra, food consultant, photographer, writer and television host, whose opinion carries significant weight in Singapore, has long been a champion of Singapore’s hawkers.

Last month, a seemingly frustrated KF Seetoh took to social media, calling out the mainstream media for their incomplete and unempathetic reporting of the Covid-19 situation in hawker centres, wet markets and coffee shops.

In a Facebook post, Mr Seetoh said that “In this current cruel 2nd HA coupled with unclear reporting..it’s a recipe for disaster”.

He added that while the media reported the positive Covid-19 cases in the various hawker centres, they “fail to mention they (the hawker centres) are still open, despite”.

“The mainstream media accurately cites 3 cases here, 8 cases there and even 25 cases at Haig Road hawker center. Some even yanked a microphone to hawkers and sharing their feelings on how lucky they are to go for swabs and jabs while they close their stalls…..giving public the impression the the (sic) 30 or so hawker centres are closed till ..don’t know when”, he wrote. /TISG

