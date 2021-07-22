Leon Lai, 54 is rumoured to have married his 35-year-old baby-mama

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Has Leon Lai tied the knot again?

According to netizens, that seem to be the case after the star made some comments on love and marriage during his Hong Kong concert on Jul 18. The 54-year-old Heavenly King talked about how “marriage is the grave of love” during the gig before stepping onto a moving platform and disappearing off-stage.

When he made his appearance again, he quipped: “The Leon Lai you just saw stepped into his coffin, and I’m here on his behalf after walking out of that coffin. I’ll sing ‘Qing Yuan’ (or ‘Love’s Destiny’ in English) because all love stories start with a stroke of fate and mutual feelings for each other.”

According to 8days.sg, netizens and Hong Kong media have interpreted the star’s words as his way of announcing that he and his girlfriend Wing Chan are married. However, we wonder how she would react knowing that her maybe-husband had described their marriage as a grave of love.

In 2018, it was reported that Leon was dating record label assistant-turned-sales manager Wing Chan, 35. She was seen entering and leaving his home on the regular. In the same year, she gave birth to their daughter.

It would be both their second marriages if the rumours that Leon and Wing Chan being husband and wife are true.

In 2008 Leon married model Gaile Lok but they divorced in 2012, citing “serious differences in life philosophies” as the reason for their split.

In 2011, Wing Chan tied the knot to businessman Mr Chan, but they divorced a few years later. She was reportedly dating 34-year-old Hong Kong star Aarif Rahman whom she was helping to manage.

Born December 11, 1966 Leon Lai Ming is a Hong Kong actor, film director, businessman and Cantopop singer. He is one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. He uses his Chinese name “Li Ming” or “Lai Ming”, which literally means “dawn”. /TISG

