Lee Min Ho will be arriving at Madame Tussauds Singapore next week!

Singapore — K-drama fans in Singapore rejoice! Next week, Korean actor Lee Min Ho will be arriving at Madame Tussauds Singapore, joining the rest of the stars in the new K-Wave zone.

Lee Min Ho will be standing together with Song Seung-heon, Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. Fans will be able to take photos with the Korean star for a limited time only. Last month, the K-Wave zone was opened to cure the wanderlust of travelling. Fans can pose under the stunning cherry blossom tree to experience the beauty of nature without travelling. You can also pose in front of the hanoks with Lee Min Ho, Song Seung-Heon, Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. Shoot your next OOTD or take your boomerangs against the beautiful backdrop.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is based at Imbiah Lookout. Visitors are encouraged to experience the brand-new K-wave zone with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. And till the end of March the Sentosa Island admission fees are waived, so what are you waiting for! Visit the family fun attraction and get five experiences for only one ticket. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the five experiences are, please visit the Madam Tussauds Singapore website.

In 2006, Lee Min Ho began his acting career and in 2009 his breakthrough came. The actor, who recently starred in The King: Eternal Monarch, has surpassed 20 million followers on his official Instagram and Facebook page, which makes him one of the most followed Korean stars on different social media platforms combined.

“We are proud and honoured to have Lee Min Ho joining the rest of the stars at the new K-Wave zone. We believe that his figure will definitely draw the attention of many, and we will continue to bring in more stars throughout the year,” says Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

