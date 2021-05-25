Entertainment Celebrity Lee Kwang Soo's mum shows him support for his final Running Man...

Lee Kwang Soo’s mum shows him support for his final Running Man recording

He has been on the show for 11 years, since its start

Lee Kwang Soo leaves Running Man after 11 years. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo is appearing in his last episode of SBS’ Running Man. An insider from the show said on Monday (May 24): “Today, Lee Kwang Soo is participating in his last recording.” It was also said that talks have not yet been started with any replacement for him. The show will carry on without any change in the number of members now.

Lee Kwang Soo’s agency announced on April 27 that the actor will be exiting Running Man to focus on taking care of his physical and mental health following an injury caused by an accident last year, reported Soompi.

SBS released a statement saying, “We are unfortunately faced with a beautiful goodbye, but we ask the viewers to show warm support and encouragement to Lee Kwang Soo and the members who made a difficult decision.”

Lee Kwang Soo’s mother sent him custom-made balloons to show support. Picture: Instagram

The actor’s mother showed him support by ordering custom-made balloons.

The text on the balloons read, “Great work, son!” and “Thank you for being with us for 11 years. We also cheer for your life ahead.”

The company said it was a touching gift, sharing, “With this one phrase, we can feel the mother’s heart.”

Lee Kwang Soo has starred in “Running Man” for 11 years since its beginning in 2010. His latest project was a star-studded film featuring Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

Born on July 14, 1985, Lee Kwang Soo is a South Korean actor, entertainer, and model. He made his acting debut in the sitcom Here He Comes (2008) and received further recognition for his roles in the medical melodrama It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014), neo-noir film Confession (2014), black comedy film Collective Invention (2015), sitcom The Sound of Your Heart (2016), drama Live (2018) and the human comedy film Inseparable Bros [ko] (2019). /TISGFollow us on Social Media

