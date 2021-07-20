Home News Featured News Lee Hsien Yang's photo goes viral

Lee Hsien Yang's wedding photo goes viral

"My wife and I were married on 18 July 1981. Today we celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary", he wrote.

Photo: Facebook / Lee Hsien Yang

— Celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with Lee Suet Fern, Lee Hsien Yang proudly shared his wedding photo.

In a post on Sunday (Jul 18), Mr Lee, the younger brother to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wrote: “My wife and I were married on 18 July 1981. Today we celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary”.

In an interview with Yahoo news last year, Mrs Lee said that her with Mr Lee started while they were studying at Cambridge.

Mrs Lee said that Mr Lee would cycle back and forth between Trinity , where he read engineering science, and Girton College, to see her.

The couple got married when Mr Lee was 24, and Mrs Lee a year younger.

Mrs Lee mentioned that Mr Lee was a President’s Scholar and a Singapore Armed Forces scholar who rose to the rank of Brigadier-General in the army before going on to the corporate world.

“I loved him in uniform. I thought he was so handsome. I used to think, oh my goodness, what a heartthrob,” she said. /TISG

