Lawrence Wong prefers to actively exercise than to actively seek true love, and he tells us why…

Lawrence Wong, a 34-year-old Singaporean actor, is currently part of the Chinese drama ‘Ripple Heart’ where he acts as a handsome fitness coach. In the drama, his character is going to be part of a love triangle.

The actor mentioned that when faced with a love triangle in real life, he will immediately walk away from the relationship.

Wong expressed that he is glad that he did not experience this kind of love story before in his life.

“Love triangles are painful, and my personality is relatively passive. If I encounter such a situation, I will choose to quit automatically” the actor said.

The 34-year-old also stated that when he and his friend fell in love with the same girl, he undoubtedly cut off his connection with the girl.

“My friend’s girlfriend is absolutely not allowed to touch,” he added.

However, if the girl is still single, he said he would pursue her in the fairest way.

Furthermore, his character in the Chinese drama mentioned the line: “The pay and return of fitness is more reliable than love”

In real life, Wong agrees with the statement as he believes that as long as people work hard to achieve their fitness goals, they will definitely be rewarded with the best results. It is not the case for falling in love, wherein there is no guarantee that efforts and sacrifices will be rewarded as much unless the other person feels the same way. To him, love can cause more injuries.

“I will not deliberately seek love, but if it comes, I will not refuse” he exclaimed.

More so, aside from the Chinese drama, he is willing to return to local filming and be part of Singaporean films once again if given the opportunity.

