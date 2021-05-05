Lady shames Muslim woman for eating Chinese food during fasting month

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a woman shaming another Muslim woman for eating during the Islamic month of fasting has gone viral.

The video, which went viral on Monday (May 3), showed a disagreement between two Muslim women at a hawker centre over a younger woman in a tudung having a bowl of noodles from a Chinese stall.

The video was posted on social media and clips were also circulated on WhatsApp messenger.

The woman eating noodles was with an older woman, who was sitting on the other side of the table at a hawker stall.

The person filming the scene was unhappy that the woman in the tudung was not fasting but eating — and that, too, an apparently non-halal meal.

In the clip, as she chides the younger woman, the older lady stands up and argues with her. She and the older woman have a difference of opinion about certain religious teachings.

When the older woman says she will be answerable for the younger woman, the other woman warns her of dire consequences when she dies and is buried.

Seated across the table from the woman in the tudung were two other women who were also eating, but did they did not get into the argument.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar, all Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk for 30 days. However, there are some exceptions. It is understood that children who have not reached puberty, the elderly, those who are physically or mentally incapable of fasting, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and travellers are exempt.

Fasting during Ramadan means abstinence from all food and drink, including water and chewing gum, from dawn to sunset.

