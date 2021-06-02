Home News Featured News Lack of and mask-wearing at ' Express warehouse' sparks concern

Lack of safe distancing and mask-wearing at ‘Shopee Express warehouse’ sparks concern

Passer-by sees more than 100 people gathered there every morning

Photo from WhatsApp

Hana O

Singapore – A video circulating on WhatsApp of what’s said to be at a Express warehouse not practising measures has sparked concern about the possibility of a new emerging from that location.

A member of the public has shared a video of what appears to be a Shopee Express warehouse failing to implement safety measures amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been walking past this warehouse the past few days, and no one was wearing masks or following ,” said the concerned individual.

“Almost every day when I walk past in the morning, over 100 people gathered.”

The writer expressed worry that the gathering there might lead to the next in Singapore.

“Very concerned as they are delivering parcels islandwide,” he added.

The man attached photos and a video said to have been taken on May 25, showing a group of five or six in the area.

Photo from WhatsApp

At the end of the video, one of the men not wearing a mask is seen sneezing.

Photo from WhatsApp

Photo from WhatsApp

One of the men looks to be the Shopee fleet operations team lead, according to LinkedIn. The Independent Singapore has reached out to Shopee to confirm his identity.

TISG has reached out to Shopee and the Ministry of Health for a statement./TISG

