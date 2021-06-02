Lack of safe distancing and mask-wearing at ‘Shopee Express warehouse’ sparks concern

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video circulating on WhatsApp of what’s said to be at a Shopee Express warehouse not practising safe distancing measures has sparked concern about the possibility of a new Covid-19 cluster emerging from that location.

A member of the public has shared a video of what appears to be a Shopee Express warehouse failing to implement safety measures amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been walking past this warehouse the past few days, and no one was wearing masks or following social distancing,” said the concerned individual.

“Almost every day when I walk past in the morning, over 100 people gathered.”

The writer expressed worry that the gathering there might lead to the next Covid-19 cluster in Singapore.

“Very concerned as they are delivering parcels islandwide,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The man attached photos and a video said to have been taken on May 25, showing a group of five or six in the area.

At the end of the video, one of the men not wearing a mask is seen sneezing.

- Advertisement -

One of the men looks to be the Shopee fleet operations team lead, according to LinkedIn. The Independent Singapore has reached out to Shopee to confirm his identity.

TISG has reached out to Shopee and the Ministry of Health for a statement./TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: S$3,000 fine each for 8 Britons who breached Covid-19 rules while on yacht off Lazarus Island

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg