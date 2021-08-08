Kris Wu rumoured to have committed suicide

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu has been hot topic of various discussions and making headlines in various news articles since the shocking allegations of sexual assault and possible rape of numerous women.

It has been reported in numerous articles about Wu with speculations of the case as well as claims of his whereabouts. A Chinese media outlet posted an alleged image of the inside of a detention facility, alleging that the former EXO member, singer and actor Kris Wu was currently being held there as he awaits his investigation for sexual assault charges.

The latest unconfirmed rumours are that the star had committed suicide as he could not stand being detained in the detention centre. According to an unverified account on Weibo, the star had apparently committed suicide and it is being investigated. This was picked up by a Twitter user who shared the Weibo post and stated it as Breaking News that Kris Wu had apparently committed suicide.

Online communities are abuzz with the latest rumour and people are debating whether the new allegation is true or not, as reported by Allkpop. The tweet was retweeted thousands of times but was later deleted. Since then, many netizens have stepped forward to claim that the rumours are false and that there is no proof. Even so, the rumour continues to cause a stir and uproar on social media platforms and various online communities.

Born on November 6, 1990, Wu Yi Fan, known professionally as Kris Wu is a Chinese Canadian actor, singer, record producer, and model. He is a former member of South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its subgroup Exo-M under SM Entertainment, before leaving the group in 2014.

Wu is active as a solo artist and actor in Mainland China and has starred in several No. 1 box office hits including Mr. Six (2015) and Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back (2017), which are among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time in China. He made his Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). On July 31, 2021, Kris Wu was detained by Beijing police on rape allegations./TISGFollow us on Social Media

