Kris Wu reported getting tested at hospital for HIV & STDs

Chaoyang — There was much commotion in the showbiz two months ago when Kris Wu was accused by a netizen named Du Meizhu of inviting female victims to interviews or auditions at his home, then forcing them to have sexual relations.

The Beijing police investigated Wu on charges of sexual assault, threatening, and so on after the accusations were made while holding him at a detention facility in Chaoyang.

Many other rumours about the singer/actor continue to surface online after the outbreak of the rumours and allegations.

Footage of a man cuffed and shackled standing at the Beijing Ditan Hospital while being aided by two men wearing black was shared online recently. Chinese netizens on Douban, a Chinese social networking platform claimed that the man in the video is Wu who was allegedly waiting to be tested for HIV and other STDs.

The netizens claim that the singer/actor was spotted at the Ditan Hospital in Chaoyang district, which is a hospital known for its treatment of HIV and AIDS.

The netizens even claimed that the doctors’ names seen on the board are the doctors who specialised in transmitted diseases. With that, many netizens concluded that Wu was taken to this hospital to be tested for any sexually transmitted diseases, as reported by Allkpop.

Although this is still a rumour and speculation, many Chinese netizens are continuing their efforts to see if the man in the video is, in fact, Kris Wu. The footage has now been spreading to other social media outlets such as Twitter as many focus their attention on this latest piece of information.

Born Nov 6, 1990, Wu Yi Fan, known professionally as Kris Wu, is a Chinese Canadian actor, singer, record producer, rapper, and model with ancestral roots in Hubei. He is a former member of South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its subgroup Exo-M under SM Entertainment, before leaving the group in 2014. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

