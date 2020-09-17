Korean star Oh In-Hye dies at 36

- Advertisement -

On Monday (September 14) South Korean actress Oh In-hye has died at the age of 36 after she was found unconscious at her home in Incheon. Several Korean news outlets reported that her passing was confirmed by a friend. Police reported that the Red Vacance Black Wedding star was discovered in an unresponsive state at about 5am by her friend. Her friend then immediately contacted emergency services.

The actress was rushed to Inha University Hospital where she went through emergency procedures following a cardiac arrest and was reportedly stabilised. Unfortunately, Oh failed to regain consciousness.

“Oh In-hye’s friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there.

“We currently believe that she (attempted suicide),” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying in Allkpop.

Korean media outlets reported that Oh will be buried in a private funeral ceremony at Inha University Hospital the next day.

The actress made her screen debut in 2011 acting in the movie Sin of a Family and went on to star in television series such as Horse Doctor and The Return: Jwibulnori as well as films such as No Breathing, Secret Travel, The Plan and Eating, Talking, Faucking.

South Korean news outlet OSEN reported that Oh did not regain consciousness after being rushed to the hospital. Dispatch, a pop culture outlet reported that a friend of Oh’s confirmed her passing. In the past few years, there have been a number of celebrity suicides in the South Korean entertainment industry with the deaths of K-pop stars such as Goo Hara and Sulli.

The reason for Oh In-hye’s suicide was unclear. Just a few days ago, Korea Joong Ang Daily reported a suicide attempt by Korean singer Shin Min-ah, who is more popularly known as Minah. This is the singer’s second suicide attempt this year. Shin is a former member of girl group ILUV and she attempted to jump off the Seongsan Bridge in western Seoul last Wednesday.

Fortunately, she was rescued by the police. Back in July, Shin also tried to commit suicide the same way. The singer was found standing on a railing looking down at the Han River, according to the Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul. The police arrived at the scene after receiving reports from drivers. Shin apologised for what happened, saying she will not do it again and she thanked the police and fans.