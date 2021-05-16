Korean rapper Jessi wants to settle down and have a baby

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean rapper Jessi recently said that she wants to settle down and have a baby. During the May 13 episode of SBS Power FM’s Boom Boom Power the K-pop idol sat down for an interview with DJ Boom. They discussed attending weddings during the spring season before the coronavirus pandemic. According to Jessi, “Whenever I go to a wedding, I think to myself, ‘I’ll be standing there soon too.'”

She continued, “I grew up around a lot of family (sic). That’s why I want to have a lot of kids when I get married too. I’m 34 years old now, so I have to get married quickly. I don’t have a boyfriend, though.”

In other news, Jessi and her fellow castmates last month started filming the second season of Sixth Sense, according to Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

Born on December 17, 1988, Jessica Ho, better known by her stage name Jessi, is a Korean-American rapper, singer and songwriter based in South Korea. She was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and moved to South Korea at the age of 15.

Jessi made her debut with the single album Get Up in 2005. In 2006 the hip-hop group Uptown featured her in their album Testimony, replacing their original vocalist Yoon Mi-rae. Jessi’s second single album, The Rebirth, was released in January 2009. After the release, she took a break from music, and left Korea to return to America.

In 2014, after a five-year hiatus, Jessi returned as a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J with rapper J’Kyun and vocalist J-Yo. Lucky J debuted with the digital single “Can You Hear Me” under YMC Entertainment in July that year.

From January to March 2015, Jessi was part of the first season of Unpretty Rapstar, a spin-off of the programme Show Me The Money. Unpretty Rapstar is a female rapper survival programme, where contestants compete for the chance to be featured on tracks in a compilation album. Jessi was chosen as the second-place winner of the show by audience vote. After her appearance on Unpretty Rapstar, Jessi was featured in JYP’s single “Who’s Your Mama?” and its music video, which were both released in April 2015./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg