Entertainment Celebrity Korean rapper Jessi wants to settle down and have a baby

Korean rapper Jessi wants to settle down and have a baby

But she doesn't have a boyfriend

Jessi said that she plans to settle down and have a baby. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean rapper Jessi recently said that she wants to settle down and have a baby. During the May 13 episode of SBS Power FM’s Boom Boom Power the K-pop idol sat down for an interview with DJ Boom. They discussed attending weddings during the spring season before the coronavirus pandemic. According to Jessi, “Whenever I go to a wedding, I think to myself, ‘I’ll be standing there soon too.'”

She continued, “I grew up around a lot of family (sic). That’s why I want to have a lot of kids when I get married too. I’m 34 years old now, so I have to get married quickly. I don’t have a boyfriend, though.”

In other news, Jessi and her fellow castmates last month started filming the second season of Sixth Sense, according to Allkpop.

Jessi is not dating anyone at the moment. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Born on December 17, 1988, Jessica Ho, better known by her stage name Jessi, is a Korean-American rapper, singer and songwriter based in South Korea. She was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and moved to South Korea at the age of 15.

Jessi made her debut with the single album Get Up in 2005. In 2006 the hip-hop group Uptown featured her in their album Testimony, replacing their original vocalist Yoon Mi-rae. Jessi’s second single album, The Rebirth, was released in January 2009. After the release, she took a break from music, and left Korea to return to America.

In 2014, after a five-year hiatus, Jessi returned as a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J with rapper J’Kyun and vocalist J-Yo. Lucky J debuted with the digital single “Can You Hear Me” under YMC Entertainment in July that year.

From January to March 2015, Jessi was part of the first season of Unpretty Rapstar, a spin-off of the programme Show Me The MoneyUnpretty Rapstar is a female rapper survival programme, where contestants compete for the chance to be featured on tracks in a compilation album. Jessi was chosen as the second-place winner of the show by audience vote. After her appearance on Unpretty Rapstar, Jessi was featured in JYP’s single “Who’s Your Mama?” and its music video, which were both released in April 2015./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Shanmugam challenges opposition to debate on CECA, leaders respond

Singapore— Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam ended a speech in  Parliament on Tuesday (May 11) by challenging Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai to a debate on CECA, the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.  Mr Leong, who is from the Progress...
View Post
Featured News

K Shanmugam: If SG goes down racist route, eventually all Indians can be a target of hate

Singapore—In the wake of a hate crime last Friday (May 7) when a 55-year-old Singaporean-Indian woman was kicked in the chest and called racial slurs, racism and xenophobia were discussed in Parliament on Tuesday (May 11).  Minister for Law and Home Affairs...
View Post
Featured News

Van beats traffic light and almost hits a woman pushing a baby in a stroller

Singapore - A Toyota Hiace van beat the traffic light and almost hit a woman who was crossing the road, pushing a baby in a stroller. Camera footage from another car showed that the Toyota Hiace driver picked up speed instead of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent