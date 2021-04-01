KF Seetoh shares about one Mdm Ai Foo Yue who washes and recycles bubble tea straws

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Makansutra founder KF Seetoh took to social media sharing about an elderly woman he came across who recycled bubble tea straws by washing them.

In a Facebook post on April 1, Mr Seetoh wrote about Mdm Ai Foo Yue “who has a strange recycling practice”.

He added that she often collects used straws, especially those from bubble tea shops, and washes them only to resell them to the shops.

“She says it helps her generate some revenue and protect environment at same time”, Mr Seetoh wrote.

“or else fishes will eat it”, he added as an aside.

Netizens who commented on Mr Seetoh’s post were intrigued that he named and shamed her. Others also wanted to know which bubble tea shops she was collecting her straws from.

Well, Mr Seetoh had them hook, line, and sinker until he revealed the following:

