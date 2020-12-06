Entertainment Celebrity Kenny Bee hosts star-studded poker game for , and...

Kenny Bee hosts star-studded poker game for Alan Tam, Jordan Chan and Charmaine Sheh

Judging from the photos, the gang looked to be having a very good time.

A gathering of Hong Kong celebrities at Kenny Bee's home. Picture: Weibo

Lately, a lot of Hong Kong celebrities relocated to to further their careers. In the past, was common for them to commute between Hong Kong and whichever Chinese city they are working in, but since the started, travel restrictions have led them to move to for the long term.

On December 2, recently was condemned for performing on a Chinese live streamer’s broadcast (apparently because ’s degrading for a star of his status), posted a collection of photos of him at what appeared to be a poker night at his friend Kenny Bee’s Shanghai home. Fellow celebrities was there as well, including and wife Cherrie Ying, all of whom have been living in China for some time now.

Alan Tam, Jordan Chan and Charmaine Sheh meets up for a fun night. Picture: Weibo

Judging from the photos, the gang looked to be having a good time. At the gathering, they had wine, played poker and had a jamming session. There was also a tea appreciation session. Observant netizens pointed out that everyone looked happy, especially Kenny.

The 67-year-old veteran singer, is now competing in singing show Our Song along with Coco Lee, Joey Yung and Jordan, was beaming from ear to ear in the photos.

As for Jordan, who now has a moustache, made him look much older than his 53 years according to netizens. They commented that he looks about the same age as Kenny and Alan who is 70. Netizens also commented on Kenny’s apartment saying that it is furnished nicely but is on the small side. That is not surprising as real estate in Shanghai is not cheap.

Born on May 28 1975, Charmaine Sheh Sze-man is a Hong Kong actress.

She is best known for her roles in Return of the Cuckoo (2000), Maidens’ Vow (2006), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), When Heaven Burns (2011), Line Walker (2014), and Story of Yanxi Palace (2018). After winning second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong pageant, she debuted as an actress in 1998 and has since won many accolades, including 10 TVB Anniversary Awards. /TISG

