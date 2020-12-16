Karen Mok celebrates end of quarantine by uploading topless photos of herself

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong idol Karen Mok is feeling ecstatic and she flaunted off her sexy back in celebration. In case you are unaware, the Hong Kong singer has been staying in Germany with her German husband of almost a decade, Johannes Natterer.

After returning to Hong Kong, Karen had to go on mandatory self-isolation. Since completing her quarantine, Karen uploaded a few throwback photos of her beach vacation where she was wearing nothing but a pair of purple shorts.

She also posted photos of her cutting off the quarantine wristband and declaring her excitement now that she can officially return to work. The pop star can be seen jumping into the crystal clear ocean with her arms spread open. Her stunning holiday photos are also stirring up wanderlust in all of us who are pining for a much-needed getaway. The 50-year-old singer-actress has been encouraging fans to stay safe at home and to entertain themselves with her World Tour DVD.

Born June 2 1970, Karen Mok, who was born Karen Joy Morris is a Hong Kong pop singer who is one of the leading Asian pop singers and actresses with a career spanning three decades.

She is the first female Hong Kong singer to win the Golden Melody Award and has won it a total of three times. She has released 17 solo studio albums, starred in over 40 movies, has over 15 million followers on leading Chinese social media site Weibo and holds the Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Music Concert.

She is of mixed ancestry: her father is half-Chinese and half-Welsh, while her mother is half-Chinese, quarter-Persian, and quarter-German. Her grandfather was Alfred Morris, the first principal of King’s College, Hong Kong. She speaks English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Italian, German and French.

Karen attended Diocesan Girls’ School from primary to secondary grade in Hong Kong. When she was a F.4 student, she received the 1st Hong Kong Outstanding Students Awards. In 1987 she won a scholarship from the United World College of the Adriatic in Duino (Trieste, Italy) from which she graduated in 1989 with the International Baccalaureate. She subsequently studied Italian Literature at Royal Holloway, University of London.

