kajol’s-daughter-nysa-devgn-dances-to-her-hit-songs-at-school-event,-fans-call-her-‘so-talented’.-watch

- Advertisement -

India, April 12 — Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is winning fans’ hearts with her new video. She is seen dancing to Bollywood tracks with her mates in the video, which appears to have been shot during a school event.

Nysa, who is at a school in Singapore, danced to her mother’s songs Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Sajda and Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan. She also danced to Kareena Kapoor’s son Nagada Baja from Jab We Met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa devgan ♡ (@nysadevganx)



Nysa is seen in a white top and black embellished skirt, like her other friends on stage. While the girls begin the routine with Bole Chudiyan, boys in white kurta pyjamas join them soon. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “So talented.” Another wrote, “Superb very nicely done.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed Nysa in 2004. In a videos shared by Kajol last year, Nysa spoke about how she is still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

- Advertisement -

“One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve,” she had added.

Nysa was in Mumbai last year amid the coronavirus lockdown. She later went back to her school. In an AMA session, Kajol was asked if she plans on launching Nysa as an actor or if Nysa want to be a part of the industry. Kajol wrote: “No.”Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg