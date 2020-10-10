- Advertisement -

Hong Kong celebrity Joyce Cheng plans to freeze her eggs because she is single now and having children is one of her ‘life missions’.

The celebrity may only be 33 but she is planning for a future where she hopes to start a family. She recently appeared on an episode of online talk show Have A Friend Day which was hosted by Hong Kong star Sandy Lamb and Joyce spoke about her future plans to start a family.

The daughter of the late comedian Lydia Sum and Hong Kong actor Adam Cheng shared that in the past her goal was to get hitched by the age of 25.

“But it hasn’t happened yet,” laughed Joyce, who’s currently single. She does have a godson whom she cares about. Joyce opened up that she was mostly raised by her grandmother and that she would love to have a family to call her own.

“I really want to have kids, [and] I feel like it’s one of my life’s missions, I want to have a family of my own,” she said.

“But realistically, the earliest I can do so is probably when I’m 38 ‘cos I’m 33 this year,” she continued.

She went on to explain why 38, saying: “[Even] if I were to meet [my Mr. Right] right after this, we’d still have to get to know each other, and date, and meet our respective families, and maybe get married when I’m 35, and I’ll maybe start trying for a child only when I’m 36 or 37.”

So the reason for her to freeze her eggs is valid as time waits for no man.

Born on May 30 1987, Joyce Cheng Yan-yee is a Hong Kong Canadian singer, writer and actress based in Hong Kong.

She has been the focus of a variety of media articles due to her struggles with her weight. At one stage in her youth she was 226.5 lbs. Determined to overcome her weight issues, Joyce started a strict fitness regimen at the age of 16. Her fitness program was recorded in her book, My Weight Loss Diary.

In 2005, Joyce played the part of Snow White in the Hong Kong Disneyland opening ceremony.

Joyce’s first music video,”Kaau Zi Gei” (literally Depend on Myself) aired on the TVB prime time show Scoop in 2006.

In 2007 Cheng performed in the Tung Wah charity fundraising telethon, raising HK$310,000, which included a special HK$10,000 from her mother, Lydia Shum.

In February 2007, Cheng performed in the Chinese opera, The Grand Stage.

Cheng recorded and showcased her music video, Connected Hearts on an October 2007 episode of the popular Hong Kong television show, Enjoy Yourself Tonight.

Cheng released her debut album on 6 January 2011.