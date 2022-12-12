Journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar World Cup

A rare tragedy for football journalist Grant Wahl to kick the bucket during the Qatar World Cup.

Very unusual, I must say. American Grant Wahl died after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49. He reportedly “collapsed” while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match.

Qatar’s World Cup organisers said Wahl “fell ill” in the press area, where he received “immediate medical treatment on site.” He was transferred to Hamad General Hospital, said a spokesperson for the Supreme Court Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body responsible for planning the tournament.

He was treated in the stadium “for about 20-25 minutes” before he was moved to the hospital, Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine, said.

“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him,” Radnedge said.

He added that the medical team were there “pretty quickly and were able to, as best they could, give treatment.”

The circumstances around his death are not immediately clear. Wahl had been reportedly tweeting during the match, which was part of the eighth World Cup he had covered.

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the USA Soccer Federation said in a statement. “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists.”

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

A prolific journalist, Wahl wrote for multiple outlets and was a CBS Sports contributor. He was an analyst on CBS Sports HQ throughout the Qatar World Cup and wrote guest columns focused on the USA men’s national team for CBS Sports. He was also an editorial consultant for soccer documentaries on Paramount.

Wahl was married to Dr Céline Gounder, a CBS News medical contributor. Gounder tweeted that she was “in complete shock” and thanked Wahl’s “soccer family” and their friends for their support as the news was reported.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said: “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable.”

