Joshua Tan spent $200K overhauling his luxury condo after termite infestation

SINGAPORE — Joshua Tan paid a total of $200K in transforming and redesigning his own apartment due to terrible termite infestation. It took almost four months for his home to be rebuilt into a minimalist and comfortable abode.

The 32-year-old actor and his 25-year-old wife, Zoen Tay, tenanted their shared space for two years to help with their financial load. However, the entirety of the place was so affected by termites after their last tenants left, and it needed to be renovated and overhauled.

Joshua had been saving 60% of his salary every month ever since he was 19 to buy his own home. At 30, he finally managed to purchase a 1,300 sq ft condo in Telok Blangah in 2020, and moved in together with his wife just before their wedding day last December.

The ground floor two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is spacious and quiet – as it is far away from the main road and is surrounded by nature.

In an interview with 8days.sg, Joshua admitted that their place was “too expensive” but they had bought it for a great deal.

“When we saw the place, we knew we wanted to get it,” the actor said to 8days.

“I paid too much.. it’s really stretching it. I’m a struggling actor,” he added.

In the process of the renovation, Joshua shared with 8days that he was in charge of the logistics and money, while Zoen was all in for the home’s aesthetic. To get things done even if Zoen was away in Sydney, he would go to different stores and show his wife what products they have, she would pick three options, and he would choose his favorite.

Joshua declared that as long as his wife is happy with everything, he is happy as well. /TISG

