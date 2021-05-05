Joel Choo bids Mediacorp goodbye, strikes off on his own

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In an Instagram post, actor Joel Choo said goodbye to Mediacorp after four years with the media conglomerate. And while he did not say whether a new agency would be managing his career, it looks like he is striking off on his own, for now at least.

On Monday (May 3), Mr Choo wrote a fond parting post to Mediacorp, with expressions of his gratitude.

“So this post marks my farewell with @the_celebrityagency Thank you guys so much for taking a chance in me, nurturing me and growing me as an artiste,” he wrote, posting a photo of himself in a pensive mood.

He also thanked those who have worked with him personally.

“And to my managers and boss @relaxkarenb @huangxueling @authentic.living

“Thank you all so much for the care and guidiance over the years!

❤❤❤”

Choo’s page on the Mediacorp website is no longer accessible.

The celebrity hinted at new things to come, but added that “acting and music will definitely be something I will continue to pursue for a long time to come”.

As for “future work enquiries,” he asked to be contacted via email at joelchoozw@gmail.com, as he looks “forward to many more milestones with the brands and partners who have supported me along the way!”

Fans can catch the bilingual artiste later this year in the upcoming Channel 8 drama, Key Witness.

Aside from acting, Choo is in a band called Maxime, along with his classmates from his polytechnic years.

Choo, 26, is the son of veteran actor Zhu Hou Ren, who commented on the young artiste’s decision in a post of his own.

“Children growing up is like flying a kite; as they look back, we seem smaller and smaller. We might be able to accompany them for a while, but those who will be with them for life are their friends and their spouse.

“As parents, we have to learn to let go… Dad wants to be a sensible old person,” he wrote, posting a photo of the two actors together.

