Home News Joel Choo bids Mediacorp goodbye, strikes off on his own

Joel Choo bids Mediacorp goodbye, strikes off on his own

He will still be acting and singing

IG screengrab: Joel Choo

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—In an Instagram post, actor Joel Choo said goodbye to Mediacorp after four years with the media conglomerate. And while he did not say whether a new agency would be managing his career, it looks like he is striking off on his own, for now at least.

On Monday (May 3), Mr Choo wrote a fond parting post to Mediacorp, with expressions of his gratitude.

“So this post marks my farewell with @the_celebrityagency Thank you guys so much for taking a chance in me, nurturing me and growing me as an artiste,” he wrote, posting a photo of himself in a pensive mood.

He also thanked those who have worked with him personally.

“And to my managers and boss @relaxkarenb @huangxueling @authentic.living

- Advertisement -

“Thank you all so much for the care and guidiance over the years!

❤❤❤

Choo’s page on the Mediacorp website is no longer accessible.

The celebrity hinted at new things to come, but added that “acting and music will definitely be something I will continue to pursue for a long time to come”.

As for “future work enquiries,” he asked to be contacted via email at joelchoozw@gmail.com, as he looks “forward to many more milestones with the brands and partners who have supported me along the way!”

Fans can catch the bilingual artiste later this year in the upcoming Channel 8 drama, Key Witness.

Aside from acting, Choo is in a band called Maxime, along with his classmates from his polytechnic years.

Choo, 26, is the son of veteran actor Zhu Hou Ren, who commented on the young artiste’s decision in a post of his own.

 “Children growing up is like flying a kite; as they look back, we seem smaller and smaller. We might be able to accompany them for a while, but those who will be with them for life are their friends and their spouse. 

“As parents, we have to learn to let go… Dad wants to be a sensible old person,” he wrote, posting a photo of the two actors together.

/TISG

Read also: Mediacorp will be dropping Shane Pow following drink-driving charge

Mediacorp will be dropping Shane Pow following drink-driving charge

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Covid-19: Singapore tightens, India frightens

What do you think were the two biggest pandemic stories of the last week – and would continue to be in the weeks ahead? One is a worrying development that Singapore seems to have control over. Unfortunately, the second is a...
View Post
Asia

Singapore, Britain must not appear imperialist to China

With a large British naval force scheduled to pass through Singapore to enter the South China Sea in May, the British must deploy their naval force in a way that will not appear as imperialist posturing against China. If the Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

5 MPs, including NCMP Hazel Poa, talk about the Budget debate and why it matters to you

Singapore — MPs have to do their homework, too, to speak in Parliament. Progress Singapore Party's Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa recalled how she read up others' speeches before she spoke. She wasn't alone. Ms Poa and four other MPs shared their first experience...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent