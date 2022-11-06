Joanne Peh shared throwback photos with elephants – says she loves their gentle yet cheeky personality

- Advertisement -

Joanne Peh, a Singaporean actress under the management of The Celebrity Agency, shared an Instagram post with throwback photos of her close encounter with the elephants for the second time around.

“..loving their gentle yet cheeky personality” she said.

The 39-year-old mentioned that her first encounter with the said animal was back when she had a photoshoot for 8DAYS – a Singaporean magazine published by Mediacorp – a few years back.

She stated that there was a half-day program wherein tourists like her had the opportunity to chop sugarcanes, feed and walk with the elephants, make moisturizers for them and personally massage it to their skin, and give the animals a mud spa before ending the program with a bath in a pool.

Furthermore, lockers were provided for their personal belongings and shower stalls with soap and cold water were available to use as well. Lunches were also part of the program. However, their towels and water socks were not included but it was good that they were able to bring for themselves to use.

People expressed their excitement for the actress by commented on her post:

The throwback photos were taken when Joanne Peh recently visited the country of Thailand with her 45-year-old husband, Qi Yuwu, 6-year-old daughter Baby Qi, and 4-year-old son Qi Didi.

