Jo Bo Ah protects Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Sneak previews show Ah Eum using her sseugae chima (head shawl) to shield Lee Yeon who is being chased

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
In the upcoming episode of TVN’s a crucial scene between and will be aired. The drama series is a fantasy action romance drama that features Lee Dong Wook as the male gumiho Lee Yeon (a mythical nine-tailed fox).

Spoilers ahead. Lee Yeon is the guardian spirit of Baekdudaegan Mountain Range while Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) is an abandoned princess. They meet at Lee Yeon’s forest and fall in love with each other. Ah Eum is shocked when she discovers that her father, the King lets the Imoogi (a monster serpent) take over his body in order to save her. The Imoogi tells Ah Eum that he would return her father if she brings Lee Yeon to him. Ah Eum tries to sacrifice herself instead.

Sneak previews show Ah Eum using her sseugae chima (head shawl) to shield Lee Yeon who is being chased. He is barely able to stand and she rushes over to protect him as soon as she spots him. The pair share a brief romantic moment amid the dangerous situation.

Lee Yeon has previously said that a fox must always return the favour they receive and it may be that Lee Yeon will give Ah Eun a token of gratitude. Whether he does or not will provide a hint as to how the relationship between Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah will unfold now that they have overcome the schemes of the monster Eodukshini (Shim So Young).

Jo Bo Ah plays Ah Eum, an abandoned princess. Picture: Instagram

The scene where Ah Eum shields Lee Yeon was filmed in September. Both Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah had already filmed some action scenes together by then so they were used to having active scenes. He praised her when she rehearsed a scene with powerful movements. Once the cameras start filming both lead actors were so immersed in their characters that they needed to calm down from the overwhelming emotions after the scene.

The production team shared, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are leading the love story between a mountain spirit and a princess fantastically with their outstanding acting chemistry. Keep an eye out for how this scene where Ah Eum protects Lee Yeon with her sseugae chima returns to the two of them like a boomerang.”

Tale of the Nine-Tailed” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

