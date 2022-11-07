JJ Lin is finally back home on stage for his world tour!

- Advertisement -

JJ Lin, a 41-year-old Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer and actor, finally started his first world tour after three long years with a two-night concert at the National Stadium from November 4-5, 2022.

With an enthusiastic home crowd, the singer made sure to fill up the show’s setlist with people’s favorite tracks such as Remember, Dimples, and I Still Miss Her.

There was also a special guest who made an appearance in his concert – Patti Tsai, the very first artist signed to his label JFJ Productions.

Patti Tsai is a recent university graduate who has been an intern for JJ Lin’s label for 5 years. According to the singer, it has been his dream to sing and perform a song composed by her. They both sang a duet of her self-composed song, Dear Stranger.

JJ also performed a yet-to-be released English single produced with the American DJ, Steve Aoki. This song is entitled The Show. However, Steve Aoki was not present on stage with JJ, but regardless, the performance was to die for.

Overall, he prepared a 29-song set.

Alongside the news that an anonymous account was wronged by the singer by the end of 2021, he got emotional as well when he talked to the crowd on how he managed to rise above the issue.

“Many times, I was swallowed by the darkness. I didn’t understand why I had to give an explanation regarding things I didn’t do. I didn’t understand why I had to bear the burden of these irresponsible fabricated lies and slander that were posted online,” he said.

He mentioned that the entire experience was like he was being eaten alive by vultures.

“Although we all treat what happens in showbiz as mere entertainment news, what I want to say is that we are human too,” he added.

In the end, what’s really important for JJ Lin is his music, and he continues to work hard for the people who truly know and love him.

