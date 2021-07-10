Entertainment Celebrity Ji Chang Wook has been offered lead role in drama 'Tell Me...

Ji Chang Wook has been offered lead role in drama ‘Tell Me Your Wish’

If the casting is successful Ji Chang Wook will be starring as Yoon Gye Re, an "adult child" who is running away from death

Ji Chang Wook just got offered a role in drama Tell Me Your Wish. Picture:

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has been offered the lead role in the drama Tell Me Your Wish. 

The actor’s label, Glorious Entertainment, responded to reports of his casting on July 8, clarifying: “Ji Chang Wook was offered a role in ‘Tell Me Your Wish’, and he’s currently reviewing it.”

If the casting is successful Ji Chang Wook will be starring as Yoon Gye Re, an “adult child” who is running away from death. Despite not having any desire for life, he’s barely holding on and inflicts pain onto himself by adding a tattoo to his body, according to Allkpop.

Ji Chang Wook is in talks to star in upcoming drama Tell Me Your Wish. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

‘Tell Me Your Wish‘ tells the stories of people well as they stay in hospice wards, and “adult children” falling into chaos are saved. It’s expected to start filming in the second half of this year.

In related news, Ji Chang Wook is starring in the Netflix series, The Sound of Magic. 

Born on July 5, 1987, Ji Chang-wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (), Backstreet Rookie (2020), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Ji began his career in musical theatre. He made his onscreen debut in the 2006 film Days… and had a minor role in the 2008 television drama You Stole My Heart. He officially debuted in 2008 through the film, Sleeping Beauty.

- Advertisement -

In 2009, he appeared in My Too Perfect Sons, playing the timid, sissy youngest brother who ends up raising his best friend’s daughter at just 20 years old. The weekend family drama received over 40% ratings. He then took on a supporting role in the action-comedy Hero.

In 2010, Ji was cast in his first lead role in the 159-episode daily drama, Smile Again, playing the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater. Smile Again topped the ratings chart for 15 consecutive weeks, and he was awarded “Best Actor in a Daily Drama” at the KBS Drama Awards./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cluster ‘harrowing,’ says he’s happy and relieved it’s closed after 4 weeks

Singapore—Dr Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Sunday (July 4) to say he’s happy and relieved that the Covid cluster at Anchorvale has been closed after four weeks.  An infection had been discovered at a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road...
View Post
Featured News

‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about the treatment received by a hawker who allegedly scolded a customer for bringing her own container for taking out. The son of the affected customer shared the incident...
View Post
Featured News

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s campaign to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent