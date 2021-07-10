Ji Chang Wook has been offered lead role in drama ‘Tell Me Your Wish’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook has been offered the lead role in the drama Tell Me Your Wish.

The actor’s label, Glorious Entertainment, responded to reports of his casting on July 8, clarifying: “Ji Chang Wook was offered a role in ‘Tell Me Your Wish’, and he’s currently reviewing it.”

If the casting is successful Ji Chang Wook will be starring as Yoon Gye Re, an “adult child” who is running away from death. Despite not having any desire for life, he’s barely holding on and inflicts pain onto himself by adding a tattoo to his body, according to Allkpop.

‘Tell Me Your Wish‘ tells the stories of people dying well as they stay in hospice wards, and “adult children” falling into chaos are saved. It’s expected to start filming in the second half of this year.

In related news, Ji Chang Wook is starring in the Netflix series, The Sound of Magic.

Born on July 5, 1987, Ji Chang-wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Ji began his career in musical theatre. He made his onscreen debut in the 2006 film Days… and had a minor role in the 2008 television drama You Stole My Heart. He officially debuted in 2008 through the film, Sleeping Beauty.

In 2009, he appeared in My Too Perfect Sons, playing the timid, sissy youngest brother who ends up raising his best friend’s daughter at just 20 years old. The weekend family drama received over 40% ratings. He then took on a supporting role in the action-comedy Hero.

In 2010, Ji was cast in his first lead role in the 159-episode daily drama, Smile Again, playing the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater. Smile Again topped the ratings chart for 15 consecutive weeks, and he was awarded "Best Actor in a Daily Drama" at the KBS Drama Awards./TISG

