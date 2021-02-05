Jessica Hsuan has been held hostage 27 times

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan, 50, has been in the entertainment industry for 27 years and she made a hilarious declaration in her latest TVB drama, Armed Reaction 2021.

The TVB star has appeared in various dramas and movies over the years but she somehow always finds herself playing the role of a hostage on-screen, as reported by 8days.sg on February 3. Netizens pointed out that Hsuan has almost become a “specialist at being taken hostage” and some netizens nicknamed the actress “hostage with the highest survival rate”.

Netizens calculated her survival rate and have concluded that Hsuan has a survival rate of 92.86 per cent when held hostage. This ‘record’ is also probably why the writers chose to have some fun with the script for the actress in a particular episode of Armed Reaction 2021, where she’s taken hostage yet again. Hsuan plays a cop who has a fear of guns after being held hostage by a criminal in this drama.

As she’s held hostage, Hsuan yells out a series of lines: “You want to hold me hostage? Why must I be a hostage? Do I look like a hostage? I’ll never be a hostage again. Even if I die, I’ll never be a hostage again!”

But of course, it was all in good fun.

Speaking in an interview, the actress later shared that she feels “honoured” to be able to hold the record for being the “hostage with the highest survival rate”. And for good reason too ‘cos there’s probably no one else in the industry who can lay claim to her crown’.

Born on August 18, 1970, Jessica Hester Hsuan, also known as Suen Huen is a Hong Kong actress.

Hsuan’s father gave her the name Jessica, while her mother gave her the middle name Hester. She was educated in Hong Kong at Maryknoll Convent School for primary education and at Pooi To Middle School. She later boarded at Roedean School in Britain.

Hsuan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from Imperial College London in 1992.

Hsuan started her career in late 1992 and early 1993. Along with Maggie Cheung Ho Yee, Ada Choi, Flora Chan and Kenix Kwok, she was known as one of the top five “Fa Dans” (a term borrowed from Peking Opera for roles depicting young maidens, and used for actresses with high popularity) of TVB from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s.

