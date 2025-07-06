// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/ Boytaro1428 (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

JB woman gained 90 kg in one year after taking unapproved drugs

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 38-year-old woman in Johor Bahru has experienced severe health complications, including a 90-kg weight gain and hormone imbalance, after taking an unapproved painkiller pill.

According to a report by the Malaysian daily China Press, the woman is a former entrepreneur who began taking the medication two years ago to relieve persistent soreness in her hands and feet as well as muscle weakness. She bought the painkiller from a traditional pharmacy after it was introduced by an acquaintance.

Initially, the drug appeared effective, and her pain subsided. However, over the course of a year, her weight grew from 70 kgs to 160 kgs. She also developed dark spots on her face and began to suffer serious psychological distress.

Medical examinations later revealed that the painkiller contained high levels of steroids. Doctors concluded that prolonged use of the substance caused a hormone imbalance, which contributed to the drastic changes in her body.

Although her blood sugar and cholesterol levels remained within normal ranges, the woman now requires ongoing hospital treatment and is preparing to undergo surgery to address the hormone disruption.

See also  Johor-SG special economic zone should be in Pasir Gudang, says Tebrau MP

According to China Press, the woman lost confidence in her appearance to the point that she avoided looking in the mirror for an entire year. Unable to leave her rented home, she has struggled to care for her six-year-old child. Her husband, who works away from home and returns once a week, has assumed full responsibility for supporting the family financially.

Every month, she spends between 300 and 400 Malaysian ringgit (approximately 90 to 120 Singapore dollars) on medication. Despite receiving treatment for the past year, she continues to face difficulty in reducing her weight and regaining mobility.

Malaysian public figures have urged the public not to consume any medicines that have not been approved by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health, warning that unverified treatments can result in severe side effects and lasting regret.

