Jay Chou’s fashion label co-founder denies allegations that they are ignoring Covid-19 safety regulations

Taipei — In Taiwan, the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases has affected businesses and even those owned by celebrities are impacted with many changing operating hours or closing down temporarily amidst the tightened regulations. Nevertheless, one star-founded business allegedly has not been sticking to government restrictions. The employees of Jay Chou’s streetwear label PHANTACi, especially those working in the office in Taipei’s Eastern District, are reported have claimed that their bosses have been ignoring safety regulations and requiring everyone to come to work every day.

Ric Chiang, PHANTACi director, co-founder and long-time friend of Chou, has denied the allegations, reports 8days.sg. According to Chiang, when the Level 3 restrictions were announced in mid-May, employees stopped coming to work and were granted paid leave.

PHANTACi stores resumed business on June 3, after their office reopened on May 24. Staff are segregated for their safety and travel to and from work outside of the usual rush hours. Employees who have to work on a public holiday are also given time off. Chiang added that strict crowd control measures have been enforced at the boutiques as well. Only one customer or one group of two customers is allowed into the shop at a time.

For the first two weeks of paid leave, Chiang personally handled store operations by himself, according to reports. Employees are still allowed to continue working under Taiwan's Level 3 restrictions, but companies must abide by Covid-19 guidelines and enforce measures such as staggered shifts or working from home.

