Entertainment Celebrity 's fashion label co-founder denies allegations that they are ignoring Covid-19...

Jay Chou’s fashion label co-founder denies allegations that they are ignoring Covid-19 safety regulations

Precautions taken for both customers and employees, he says

Jay Chou and founded together. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — In Taiwan, the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases has affected businesses and even those owned by celebrities are impacted with many changing operating hours or closing down temporarily amidst the tightened regulations. Nevertheless, one star-founded business allegedly has not been sticking to government restrictions. The employees of ’s streetwear label , especially those working in the office in Taipei’s Eastern District, are reported have claimed that their bosses have been ignoring safety regulations and requiring everyone to come to work every day.

, PHANTACi director, co-founder and long-time friend of Chou, has denied the allegations, reports 8days.sg. According to Chiang, when the Level 3 restrictions were announced in mid-May, employees stopped coming to work and were granted paid leave.

Jay Chou’s company faces baseless allegations. Picture: Instagram

PHANTACi stores resumed business on June 3, after their office reopened on May 24. Staff are segregated for their safety and travel to and from work outside of the usual rush hours. Employees who have to work on a public holiday are also given time off. Chiang added that strict crowd control measures have been enforced at the boutiques as well. Only one customer or one group of two customers is allowed into the shop at a time.

- Advertisement -

For the first two weeks of paid leave, Chiang personally handled store operations by himself, according to reports. Employees are still allowed to continue working under Taiwan’s Level 3 restrictions, but companies must abide by Covid-19 guidelines and enforce measures such as staggered shifts or working from home./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

‘Typical communist loyalty.’ Netizens react to PR from China who mocked Singaporeans for not choosing Sinovac

Singapore—Netizens had strong reactions to the video of a man claiming to be a permanent resident from China who mocked Singapore for initially refusing to use Sinovac, a Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, the Government announced that the vaccine would be made available...
View Post
Celebrity

BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

Seoul -- A radio station in Kerala, India, recently interviewed a local man who worked as a food delivery rider in Korea. Fortunately for him, he has achieved what most K-pop fans can only dream of --  meeting four members of...
View Post
Featured News

Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent