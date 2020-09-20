Jay Chou reportedly sends his two children to an international school that costs SGD65k a year

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou loves cars, just like fellow pop star JJ Lin and the former definitely has the money to fund his passion. A Taiwanese media outlet spotted the 41-year-old last week arriving at a basketball game in a new car, an iron-grey Tesla that costs over NT$3miliion (SGD140,000). The new ride is one of the ‘cheaper’ cars he owns, as the Mandopop star’s garage has a McLaren Senna, Lamborghini Aventador, a Pagani Huayra, a Mercedes-Benz SLR 722, and a Lamborghini SUV which happens to be a Christmas/birthday present from his wife Hannah Quinlivan. In total, it is estimated that Jay’s car collection is worth at least NT$600 million (SGD27.8 million).

With the means to splurge on himself, the pop star is also more than willing to spend on his loved ones too. Jay and Hannah have been searching for a good international school for their two kids, Hathaway, 5 and Romeo, 3. It is reported that they found one that is unsurprisingly costly. The school that they found is Morrison Academy, an international Christian school where one of the school’s famous alums includes Taiwanese singer David Tao. The school has courses from kindergarten to secondary level and there are no more than 10 students per class at a time.

Mirror Media reported that for each student, annual tuition costs almost NT$700,000 (SGD32, 600) and it includes registration fees. Jay would have to spend about NT$1.4 million (SGD65,000) annually for both Hathaway and Romeo if they want to enrol. It may not be too expensive for a person who has a reported net worth of NT$6 billion (SGD279 million). This is not the first time the pop star is in the headlines for international school-hunting endeavours.

It was rumoured that in 2017, the father of two signed Hathaway up at the Taipei European school that costs about SGD65,000 annually but it appears that he may have changed his mind (or if the reports were not true, to begin with). Jay and his wife may have agreed to send their children to international school but they are not always on the same page when it comes to their parenting styles.

Hannah admitted to being an anxious and strict mother who only feeds her children food that is free of salt, oil and seasonings. She only loosened up a bit when she saw a girl around Hathaway’s age enjoying French fries. Jay is a more relaxed parent. His wife shared the story of how he tried to calm Hathaway down on a flight by promising her to eat ice cream if she behaves. After Hathaway finally slept, Hannah thought that she did not have to give her ice cream but Jay insisted on keeping his promise.

It made Hannah angry but she considered what he said in response, “If I say it, I’ll do it.” She realised that it was the right attitude to have in keeping promises. /TISG