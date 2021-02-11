Jamus Lim nominates supporter to formal membership of WP

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The opposition Workers’ Party (WP) formally welcomed a new member on Wednesday (Feb 10), a supporter nominated by MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC).

Dr Lim announced on Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 10) that he was proud to announce the nomination, which was seconded by WP secretary-general Pritam Singh.

Today, I had the enormous honor (and privilege) to nominate a long-time supporter, Mr Lam, to formally be a member of… Posted by Jamus Lim on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

The nominee was a Mr Lam, a long-time Punggol East resident. He has been volunteering with the party since Ms Lee Li Lian 李丽连‘s time. Ms Lee is a WP politician and made her debut in the 2011 General Election when she contested in Punggol East SMC. She was elected and was MP for the SMC from 2011 to 2015.

Dr Lim met Mr Lam during walkabouts in Sengkang GRC neighbourhoods distributing flyers and greeting residents. Mr Lam had shared with Dr Lim that he had stepped back from volunteering for a while due to health issues. However, the nominee has shown much “passion, earnestness and dedication” to the party’s cause from the last decade.

Netizens are flocking to congratulate the new nominee, thanking him for his years of dedication to the party.

Dr Lim shares that the party members “all contribute to causes we believe in via our own, individual capacities”, and that he has been lucky to gain the opportunity to serve as an elected representative. He commends the other members and volunteers who serve the party, praising them as the “essential cogs in the overall party machinery”.

He also shares that, behind the scenes, members and volunteers put in weeknights and weekends into helping the party function, all for little promise of reward, other than the modest recognition of party membership.

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

