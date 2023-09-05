Jamus Lim explains why certain estate maintenance projects can sometimes ‘take longer than we’d like them to’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning (Sept 5) that certain estate projects need maintenance that take longer to finish for various reasons. He mentioned this in the context of feedback he and the WP team have received during house visits from time to time about maintenance works that take “a long time to resolve.”

“This includes an out-of-commission playground at the Compassvale Cape area, another at Anchorvale Horizon, and a couple of covered walkways,” he wrote. He then explained that “some end up having to be abandoned because, despite our prior due diligence, contractors do go bust, which necessitates a lengthy process of seizing the performance bond and either reinstating the project, of re-opening the tender for a new contractor to take over.”

He added that off-cycle projects can also take a while to address. “For example, if a playground needs to be replaced prematurely, funds have to be secured from non-routine sources, before a new one can be ordered and installed.”

Assoc Prof Lim wrote reassuringly that these are not excuses but a question of the availability of facilities and that there are usually “sound reasons” for delays in accomplishing maintenance projects.

He added that the team works closely with the Sengkang Town Council in case of delays.

“We stress the importance of safety, so it is better to close off a facility entirely rather than risk someone, especially kids, getting hurt. We ask for any quick fixes that could be done to at least make the facility usable, while a longer-term solution is being implemented. And we always make sure that the team is aware of the inconvenience and frustration residents feel when deprived of key amenities. It is a wonderful sight when a sought-after playground or long-desired project eventually comes to fruition. We ask for residents’ patience and understanding in the meantime,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim. /TISG

