Jade Rasif say MOM should have fact-checked before calling her account inaccurate

She alleges inconsistencies in ministry's statement

Photo: IG screen grab/ Jade Rasif

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – Former DJ Jade Rasif said the Ministry of Manpower should have conducted a fact check before concluding that her account was “inaccurate”.

Her account of how her helper tested positive for Covid-19 after being released from quarantine, in which she spent only three days, has gone viral.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) responded to her post by releasing a statement to explain what happened.

However, the issue turned out to be more complicated than expected, according to Ms Rasif’s latest update on her conversations with MOM officials.

There were apparent inconsistencies in the ministry’s statement about her account.

She first questioned why her helper, after testing positive, did not have a case number.

MOM replied that she was not considered an active case since she was shedding viral fragments from an old infection.

Photo: IG screengrab/ Jade Rasif

Ms Rasif later noted case 62627, an NUS student with a similar condition,  was assigned a case number.

She wanted to know why the two cases were treated differently.

An MOM officer allegedly responded that they were still in the process of clarification with the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the discrepancy.

Ms Rasif also took issue with another statement made by MOM on Facebook.

MOM said Ms Rasif had “claimed to have been investigated for breach of quarantine’, but the family had not been served quarantine orders and, therefore, could not have been investigated for breach of quarantine.

However, Ms Rasif says she was told she was under “preliminary investigation” when she reached out to the police.

She adds that when she mentioned this to an MOM officer, the officer replied they had checked with MOH and the police, but were yet to receive a response.

MOM in its Facebook statement also said it expected to receive more details.

Ms Rasif says she has provided the relevant details since May 6 but has not  got an email response from MOM.

Photo: IG screengrab/ Jade Rasif

The former DJ expressed her dissatisfaction with MOM for calling her account “inaccurate” on Facebook before getting all the facts.

Photo: IG screengrab/ Jade Rasif

