Jade Rasif claimed she was ‘touched inappropriately’ and ‘smelly’ liquids were thrown at her at Marquee

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade Rasif got into an altercation with another group of partygoers during a night out at Marina Bay Sands nightclub Marquee, where she alleged she was touched inappropriately and had a cup of alcohol thrown at her.

Jade later filed a police report. But to make matters worse, the other group involved in the incident have allegedly been spreading falsehoods about her, she claimed in her social media posts.

Ms Rasif said in a TikTok video that she wanted to clarify matters after the mother of the woman she encountered said Ms Rasif threatened to deport her. This made her “so scared” that she was looking for a lawyer.

“That is not what happened at all,” Jade said.

The influencer had been at Marquee on the evening of March 18 for the after-party of British rapper Central Cee. She and her companions were at Table 11, which is right beside the DJ’s booth. The other woman and her friends were at Table 21, right behind Ms Rasif’s table.

One of the woman’s male friends allegedly approached Ms Rasif and asked her to join them, which Ms Rasif declined.

Shortly afterwards, the other woman tried to use Ms Rasif’s body as “leverage” to climb onto the raised platform where their table was, but Ms. Rasif stopped her, telling her it was dangerous, and telling her not to touch her.

However, the woman insisted that she had a right, because it was her table. Ms Rasif pointed out that her table was at the back and went on watching the show.

After that, she said she was touched inappropriately, but did not elaborate, as this is under investigation. However, she added that “it felt extremely humiliating, and 100 per cent disrespectful.”

She then turned around and whipped her phone out to record the person touching her, though she was unsure if it was the woman or her male companion, but assured viewers that what happened was caught on CCTV.

In her post on Threads, she also said that a cup had been thrown at her back, which ended up “wet with alcohol and stank.”

However, what she saw took her aback and made her wonder if confronting them would cause her to fall from the raised platform or get a Louboutin shoe in her eye, and though it was one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do, she simply walked away and stood far away.

She went to the police the next day and posted about the encounter. When the woman reached out, however, she denied that she had done anything wrong.

Ms Rasif took her IG stories down and said she merely wanted to clear her name. /TISG

Read also: Sugarbook settled suit filed by DJ Jade Rasif for S$32,000 after her image was used in advertisements