IZ*ONE parts ways

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The South Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE officially disbanded on April 29. After being active for two years, the band’s contract finally came to a close.

IZ*ONE fans WiZ*ONEz launched a petition called #IZONEPermanent which started to trend when the announcement was made on March 10, 2021. Various hashtags related to a permanent IZ*ONE have been trending for over a year now, according to Allkpop.

Lately, the WIZ*ONEz came together with a goal to raise US$2 million (S$2.6 million) for a Parallel Universe Project funding for the relaunch of IZ*ONE after they disband.

Unfortunately, despite the WIZ*ONEs’ efforts, Swing Entertainment and Off the Record Entertainment, the IZ*ONE’s labels, have already confirmed the group’s disbandment.

- Advertisement -

In a statement they said:

“IZ*ONE’s project group promotions will come to an end as planned at the end of April. Each of the 12 members and their agencies carried out open discussions regarding the group’s future, and this was the conclusion reached. We would like to thank all of the members for their efforts, and we also cheer on each member in their growth.”

On March 13-14, the band held their second and last concert virtually. It was titled ONE, The Story.

During their concert, the girls shared the following message to their fans:

“We were able to endure well and stand up again every time we were exhausted and struggling because the members and WIZ*ONE were there. Please always reliably be on our side, and thank you for making us unforgettable memories. We were happy each and every day, thanks to WIZ*ONE.”

IZ*ONE was a South Korean–Japanese girl group formed through the Mnet reality competition show Produce 48. The group was composed of 12 members: Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-ju, and Lee Chae-yeon. The group was managed by Off the Record and Swing Entertainment.

IZ*ONE debuted on October 29, 2018, with their first extended play (EP) Color*Iz./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg