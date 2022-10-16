It’s LOVE 97.2 FM’s 28th Anniversary!

- Advertisement -

Radio hosts from Mediacorp’s LOVE 97.2 FM gather together on stage for their long-awaited birthday show – LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy. This is a celebration where 12 very well-known DJs from LOVE 97.2 FM perform and interact with one another and their listeners.

The show highlights a battle of words from all the DJs as they gossip, and tell many secrets non-stop in this brand-new and definitely fun-filled talk show.

“The first show has ended successfully! Thank you to all the listeners who came to support us” a post from LOVE 972’s Instagram page said.

LOVE 972 Stand-Up Comedy features the following LOVE 972 DJs: Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Chen Biyu, Violet Fenying, Lina Tan, Kenneth Kong, Mary Bukoh, Wallace Ang, Irene Ang, Leelian Chua, and Guo Liang.

IG user ‘@rosleow’ commented: “It was a very great performance. Hard work on your guys but worth the effort as audiences like us really enjoyed! Looking forward to your next show!”

“Those who haven’t bought tickets yet, hurry up!” the post stated.

The celebration happened from October 13-15 2022 at Capitol Singapore. Tickets were available for the 15th with the time slot of 3PM and 8PM. The show is set to finish within a total of 100 minutes.

