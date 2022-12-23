‘It’s better than begging,’ says middle-age couple who collect cardboard & sleep near Hougang bus stop

SINGAPORE: A man and wife in their 50s used to own an HDB flat but recently they’ve been choosing to sleep on the streets near the cardboard boxes and other items they collect for a living.

They’ve been storing these along with their possessions in a walkway Hougang Avenue 1, next to a bus stop, preferring to sleep near these items to prevent them from getting stolen, a report in Shin Min Daily News says.

Fifty-three-year-old Mr Wang and his wife told the Chinese daily that had been more trouble than it was worth to bring the items they collect to the third floor of Block 147C, where their flat is.

He added that they could not put these items there, and therefore decided to sleep right by them so they can watch over them.

The two live on the $1000 they make monthly through collecting and selling cardboard boxes and other items.

“We’re supporting ourselves, it’s better than begging,” he told the Chinese daily.

He also spoke to AsiaOne, but his wife declined to be interviewed.

Shin Min reported that the man and his wife sold their flat, and while concerned agencies have extended help by trying to find shelter for them, the couple has refused because they need a larger place to keep their possessions.

In comments to the story, netizens have expressed compassion for the couple, with some saying they need professional help.

“The problem of hoarding comes from (a) sense of insecurity,” wrote one.

Another commented, “Maybe the social worker can help and advise them, on how to make their life better.”

“These boxes are their livelihood, so instead of forcing them to throw these away, better to find a buyer to take them over for recycling,” one netizen wrote.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg