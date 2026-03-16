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Asia This WeekFeatured News
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Israeli PM posts video to quash rumours of his death, but some insist it’s still AI

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

JERUSALEM: After widespread rumours of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (March 15) posted a proof-of-life video of himself buying a cup of coffee and speaking to an aide.

In the video, which has been confirmed as recent by the news provider Reuters, Mr. Netanyahu held up his hand to show he has five fingers, as proof of veracity, since content generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) has at times shown people with additional digits.

At one point, when he is questioned by his aide about the rumours, he answers with a pun on the word in Hebrew for dead, suggesting that what he was “dying for,” meaning crazy about, is a cup of coffee.

“I’m crazy about coffee. You know what? I’m crazy about my people,” the Prime Minister said. He also told Israelis that their support is “amazing” and gives him “strength.”

Reuters further said that the cafe posted photos and videos of Mr. Netanyahu’s March 15 visit.

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The video was posted on the Prime Minister’s X account, where it has been viewed over 61 million times.

Rumours 

The rumours that Mr. Netanyahu had died began as early as March 10 amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. They reached their peak on March 14 (Saturday), with a wave of AI-generated content, some of which showed the Prime Minister being pulled from rubble.

These rumours were fueled, at least in part, by a video shared on X of Mr. Netanyahu at a press conference where he appeared to have six fingers, though fact-checking said otherwise.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the rumours were spread by Iranian media.

Netizens still skeptical

Despite fact-checking and confirmation of the veracity of the video, some commenters online remain unconvinced and insist that the video of Mr. Netanyahu at the cafe is fake.

“Using an AI-generated video to dispel another AI-generated video is some insane work!” a Facebook user wrote.

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“Shouldn’t the coffee be shaking as he moves his hands? This looks even more AI than the first one,” another commented.

“I am stating that this video is AI because the coffee filled over but never spilled,” chimed in a third.

Other commenters, however, openly criticized Mr. Netanyahu for his actions.

“A ‘L’chaim’ (to life) over coffee while ‘hammering’ nations is the ultimate hypocrisy,” wrote an X user, adding, “Your provocations don’t bring security, they only put every Jew worldwide in the crosshairs.”

“He’s sipping coffee while Americans are dying for Israel,” added another. /TISG

Read also: ‘Listen to authorities before taking action:’ SG travellers share tips online amid Middle East flight disruptions; some airlines gradually resume routes

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