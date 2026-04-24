Is sleep a luxury? Singaporeans online share how much rest they get on workdays

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently asked a simple but relatable question: What time do you usually sleep when you have work the next day?

The post quickly drew responses, with many sharing their routines—and for some, the lack of sleep that comes with it.

The user who started the thread said they typically work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., reach home around 7 p.m., and head to bed by 9 p.m., or even 8 p.m. if there’s nothing else to do. They wake up at 7 a.m. the next day and even squeeze in a gym session before work.

Some netizens said they admired that routine.

“Sleeping at 9 p.m. is something I’ve dreamt of all my life but I can’t seem to do it. You have a really great lifestyle,” one wrote.

Others shared slightly later schedules. One said they have similar working hours, get home around 7.15 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., and usually sleep at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

For parents, the routine looks very different. Several said their time is packed from morning until their children go to sleep, leaving little room to rest during the weekdays. Many said they only catch up on sleep or personal time over the weekend.

There were also those who admitted to getting very little sleep.

“Wish I had your lifestyle. Unfortunately, my job is very busy, and I work till 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. every day, sleep at 4 a.m. and wake up at 8 a.m.,” one netizen shared.

Another said they juggle two shifts in a day, starting work in the morning, then working again at night.

“I know I have no work-life balance… This means about six hours of sleep daily. For those who think their hours are bad, I hope this makes you feel a bit better,” the commenter wrote.

The discussion showed just how different sleep routines can be among working adults in Singapore. While some are able to turn in early and get enough rest, others are running on just a few hours of sleep as they try to keep up with work and daily responsibilities.